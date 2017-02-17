A British pound note is seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON Sterling sank by half a percent on the day against the dollar on Friday after British retail sales racked up their third monthly fall on the trot in January, disappointing expectations for a rise.

December's downwardly revised -2.1 percent was the second biggest monthly fall since comparable records began 20 years ago and added to signs that consumers are beginning to suffer from a rise in inflation and worries over the outlook for the economy as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Sterling fell to $1.2414 after the data, and was also more than 0.3 percent down on the day against the euro at 85.73 pence.

British 10-year government bond yields also fell to their lowest since Feb. 9 after the data, down 4 basis points on the day at 1.224 percent, as gilt futures extended gains by around 20 ticks.

