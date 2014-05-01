FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Police carry out controlled explosion in Canary Wharf
#Financials
May 1, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Police carry out controlled explosion in Canary Wharf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to additional subscribers)

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Police carried out a controlled explosion in the Canary Wharf financial district of east London after a suspicious package was found near the Barclays headquarters, a security official said.

Canary Wharf Group, which runs the property estate, said police were maintaining a cordon around the area until they deem the area is safe, according to a memo circulated and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Alexander Smith)

