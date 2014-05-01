FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canary Wharf security alert ends after controlled explosion
May 1, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canary Wharf security alert ends after controlled explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Police explosion destroys package found outside Barclays

* Area cordoned off during alert

* Police says incident was not suspicious (Adds security alert over)

By Freya Berry

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - A security alert in the Canary Wharf financial district of east London ended after police carried out a controlled explosion in on a package that was found near the headquarters of Barclays bank.

Canary Wharf Group, which runs the property estate, said the incident, during which police cordoned off the area, was over. A London police spokesman told Reuters the incident was non-suspicious.

A bag considered suspect was spotted outside the Barclays building on Thursday morning, Canary Wharf Group said earlier.

Police diverted traffic and workers arriving at their offices. Sniffer dogs were called to the site, according to a Reuters correspondent at the scene.

Pictures from onlookers published on Twitter showed that police deployed a robot to deal with the package.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Alexander Smith, John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
