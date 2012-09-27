FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK auctions 4 mln EU carbon permits at 7.48 eur/t
September 27, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

UK auctions 4 mln EU carbon permits at 7.48 eur/t

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned four million spot European Union carbon permits on Thursday at 7.48 euros ($9.60) a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said, raising nearly 30 million euros for government coffers.

The auction was 3.89 times oversubscribed, with a total of 15.55 million bids received, it said.

The UK government will sell a further 4.3 million carbon permits in its final auction for the second phase of the EU’s emissions trading scheme (2008-2012) on Oct 25. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)

