FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK auctions 4 mln EU carbon permits at 7.48 eur/t
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-UK auctions 4 mln EU carbon permits at 7.48 eur/t

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Auction raises almost 30 mln euros for UK Treasury

* Next auction on Oct. 25 (Adds more detail)

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned four million spot European Union carbon permits on Thursday at 7.48 euros ($9.60) a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said, raising nearly 30 million euros for government coffers.

The settlement price was under half the average auction price of 15.14 euros, but benchmark carbon prices have lost nearly 30 percent of their value since Sept. 2011.

The auction raised the second lowest amount of funds for the UK Treasury since the sales started in Nov. 2008. An auction in May this year raised the lowest amount, which was 26.7 million euros.

The UK government has so far auctioned a total of 118.5 million EU spot carbon permits which are traded under the EU’s emissions trading scheme (EU ETS), raising a total of 1.49 billion euros.

It plans to sell a further 4.3 million carbon permits in its final auction for the second phase of the EU scheme (2008-2012) on Oct 25.

Thursday’s auction was 3.89 times oversubscribed and received a total of 15.55 million bids. This was healthier than an auction earlier this month which saw the lowest bidding interest since auctions began.

On Thursday, spot EU carbon permits were slow to trade on Paris-based Bluenext. BNXCO2-2

The EU ETS caps carbon emissions on more than 12,000 industrial and power plants across the 27-nation bloc, and governments are allowed to sell a certain number of carbon permits each year. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.