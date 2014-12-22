CAT oil executives go after Dijols takeover bid

VIENNA (Reuters) - CAT oil’s senior managers are leaving the Austrian fracking specialist in the wake of a takeover approach by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols, the company said on Monday.

Chief Operating Officer Anna Brinkmann, in agreement with the supervisory board, has resigned with immediate effect, it said.

“She has decided to take this step in order to be able to exercise her rights as significant shareholder without concern for any potential conflict of interest with regard to the mandatory offer”, it said in a statement.

Chief Executive Manfred Kastner, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Harder and Chief Corporate Finance Officer Leonid Mirzoyan are ending their contracts as of the end of March, it added.