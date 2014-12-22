FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAT oil executives go after Dijols takeover bid
December 22, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

CAT oil executives go after Dijols takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - CAT oil’s senior managers are leaving the Austrian fracking specialist in the wake of a takeover approach by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols, the company said on Monday.

Chief Operating Officer Anna Brinkmann, in agreement with the supervisory board, has resigned with immediate effect, it said.

“She has decided to take this step in order to be able to exercise her rights as significant shareholder without concern for any potential conflict of interest with regard to the mandatory offer”, it said in a statement.

Chief Executive Manfred Kastner, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Harder and Chief Corporate Finance Officer Leonid Mirzoyan are ending their contracts as of the end of March, it added.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
