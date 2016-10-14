FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Speculators boost U.S. dollar bets to highest since early Feb - CFTC, Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 2:37 AM / 10 months ago

Speculators boost U.S. dollar bets to highest since early Feb - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a currency exchange bureau advertisement showing an image of the U.S. dollar in Cairo, Egypt October 13, 2016.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators lifted favourable bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, with net longs hitting their highest level in more than eight months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.72 billion in the week ended Oct. 11, from $10.52 billion the previous week.

Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, dipped to 95,470 contracts from the previous week's record high of 97,572 contracts, data showed.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler

