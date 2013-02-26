FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile LAN has no date for Dreamliner takeoff
February 26, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

Chile LAN has no date for Dreamliner takeoff

Fabian Cambero

2 Min Read

A LAN Boeing 787 airplane, flight 455, is seen after landing in Buenos Aires international airport January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Lifchitz

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - LAN has not set a date to start flying its Boeing 787 Dreamliners again, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday, after a local newspaper reported the Chilean airline would keep its three Dreamliners grounded until June 29.

Regulators around the world last month joined the United States in grounding Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner passenger jets after a series of battery-related problems.

“We’re awaiting the FAA’s (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) approval and that Boeing confirms that approval, so there’s no date for operations to resume,” the source said.

Chile’s Diario Financiero reported on Tuesday that LAN’s Dreamliners would fly the Santiago-Lima-Los Angeles route again as of June 30.

LAN, which last year took over Brazilian rival TAM TAMM4.SA to form the regional LATAM Airlines Group, has not commented about the Dreamliner’s battery problems.

Shares in LAN were down 0.14 percent on Tuesday morning. Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA dipped 0.4 percent.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jeffrey Benkoe and Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
