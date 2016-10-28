FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulator tells banks to strengthen checks on fx transactions
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 28, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

China regulator tells banks to strengthen checks on fx transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said recent media reports that it had asked banks to take measures to reduce their net forex sales were “not accurate”, according to a statement posted on the regulator’s website on Friday night.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) did not specify which outlets the reports came from.

The statement also told banks to strengthen checks on forex transactions to make sure they were genuine and based on actual needs.

Market watchers have said Chinese authorities have reinforced capital controls to curb money outflows to ease pressure on the yuan.

SAFE also said it would step up monitoring on cross-capital flows and crack down on illegal forex activities, according to the statement.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.