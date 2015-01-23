FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese fishing boat collides with cargo ship near South Korea, 10 missing
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 23, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese fishing boat collides with cargo ship near South Korea, 10 missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ten crew members are missing after a Chinese fishing boat collided with a cargo ship near South Korea, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The collision took place off the coast of South Korea’s Jeju Island on Thursday night, Xinhua said, citing Yonhap news agency.

Three other crew members were rescued. No information was given about the identity of the cargo ship or its crew.

Authorities said last week that 21 people were killed and one was missing after a tug boat sank in the Yangtze River.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.