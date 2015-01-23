Chinese fishing boat collides with cargo ship near South Korea, 10 missing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ten crew members are missing after a Chinese fishing boat collided with a cargo ship near South Korea, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The collision took place off the coast of South Korea’s Jeju Island on Thursday night, Xinhua said, citing Yonhap news agency.

Three other crew members were rescued. No information was given about the identity of the cargo ship or its crew.

Authorities said last week that 21 people were killed and one was missing after a tug boat sank in the Yangtze River.