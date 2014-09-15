Chinalco boss investigated for 'serious disciplinary violations'

BEIJING (Reuters) - One of China’s leading state enterprise executives has been put under investigation by the country’s top graft busting body for suspected corruption.

Aluminum Corp of China [ALUMI.UL] general manager Sun Zhaoxue is suspected of “serious violations” of the law, a euphemism for corruption, according to a notice published by China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Sun is also the vice chairman of China-closet listed subsidiary, Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd. He is the former president of China National Gold Group Corp [CNGGC.UL], the country’s biggest gold producer.