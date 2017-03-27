FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 27, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 5 months ago

China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011.David Gray/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will improve the yuan regime and steadily push forward with the yuan's convertibility in the capital account, it said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC also said it aims to enhance the role of the yuan in investment, reserves and financial transactions.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.