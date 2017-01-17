FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
China unveils new measures to further open economy to foreign investment
January 17, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 7 months ago

China unveils new measures to further open economy to foreign investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chinese flag is seen near a construction site in Beijing's central business area, China, January 17, 2017.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's State Council on Tuesday issued new measures to further open the world's second-largest economy to foreign investment.

China will lower restrictions on foreign investment in banking, securities, investment management, futures, insurance, credit ratings and accounting sectors, the Cabinet said in a statement posted on its website.

China will allow foreign-invested firms to list on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges and a new third board, and also allow them to issue corporate and convertible bonds, it added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

