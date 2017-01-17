China unveils new measures to further open economy to foreign investment

A Chinese flag is seen near a construction site in Beijing's central business area, China, January 17, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's State Council on Tuesday issued new measures to further open the world's second-largest economy to foreign investment.

China will lower restrictions on foreign investment in banking, securities, investment management, futures, insurance, credit ratings and accounting sectors, the Cabinet said in a statement posted on its website.

China will allow foreign-invested firms to list on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges and a new third board, and also allow them to issue corporate and convertible bonds, it added.