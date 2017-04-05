SHANGHAI China's foreign exchange market is relatively stable and cross-border capital movement is "gradually becoming balanced", state news agency Xinhua quoted the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator as saying.

Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said China's foreign exchange management would "basically focus on reform and opening-up to facilitate cross-border trade and investment, and at the same time prevent risks from cross-border capital flows".

Xinhua said Pan made the remarks on Wednesday to representatives of foreign investors, noting that cross-border payments would be "steady" in the future.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)