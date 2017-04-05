Vargas leads Royals past A's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer knew exactly what the Oakland Athletics' batters had in store when facing his Kansas City Royals teammate, left-hander Jason Vargas. He did not envy their challenge.
SHANGHAI China's foreign exchange market is relatively stable and cross-border capital movement is "gradually becoming balanced", state news agency Xinhua quoted the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator as saying.
Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said China's foreign exchange management would "basically focus on reform and opening-up to facilitate cross-border trade and investment, and at the same time prevent risks from cross-border capital flows".
Xinhua said Pan made the remarks on Wednesday to representatives of foreign investors, noting that cross-border payments would be "steady" in the future.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer knew exactly what the Oakland Athletics' batters had in store when facing his Kansas City Royals teammate, left-hander Jason Vargas. He did not envy their challenge.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.