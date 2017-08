A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will push forward with opening up its capital account in a prudent and orderly way, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

While regulators have stepped up supervision of money leaving the country, State Administration of Foreign Exchange spokeswoman Wang Chunying told a news conference that China will not go back to the old road of capital controls.