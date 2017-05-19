FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China cross-border capital flows stabilising and improving - FX regulator head
May 19, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 3 months ago

China cross-border capital flows stabilising and improving - FX regulator head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011.David Gray/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's current cross-border capital flows are stabilising and improving, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a meeting with foreign firms on Friday, according to a post on the regulator's website.

Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that maintaining a stable foreign exchange market required cooperation between regulators and market entities.

China's foreign exchange regulator will continue reforms and opening, and improve the convenience of cross-border trade and investment, according to the notice on SAFE's website.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Borsuk

