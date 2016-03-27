FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China industrial firms' January-February profits rise 4.8 percent year-on-year
March 27, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

China industrial firms' January-February profits rise 4.8 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms in January and February rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday.

The bureau released the data on its website, adding that industrial firms saw a total profit of 780.7 billion yuan ($119.8 billion).

The bureau always gives a combined profit figure for the first two months of each year to smooth out seasonal distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holiday, when most companies are closed for the celebrations.

Reporting by Coco Li and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

