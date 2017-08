A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will intensify efforts in 2017 to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities, such as underground banking, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

It will also fend off cross-border capital flow risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a notice on its website.

The targets were set during a national work meeting held by the SAFE in Beijing.