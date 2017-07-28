FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a few seconds
China will crack down on forex irregularities in second half - FX regulator
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Ryan steps in to aid 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Healthcare
Ryan steps in to aid 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
July 28, 2017 / 3:30 AM / in a few seconds

China will crack down on forex irregularities in second half - FX regulator

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities in the second half, the country's forex regulator said on Friday, adding that support will be provided for domestic companies for their legitimate outbound investments.

China will also safeguard and increase the value of the country's forex reserves in the second half of this year, said The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, following a internal meeting.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.