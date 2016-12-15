China's yuan opens at weakest vs dollar since June 2008

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's yuan opened at its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than eight years on Thursday, as the dollar surged to 14-year high after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as well as rate hike projections.
The yuan opened at 6.9350 per dollar, its weakest since June 2008.
In a closely watched decision on late Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised the target federal funds rate by 25 basis points to between 0.50 percent and 0.75 percent.
