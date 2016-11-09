FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's offshore yuan falls to fresh six-year lows
November 9, 2016 / 1:22 AM / 10 months ago

China's offshore yuan falls to fresh six-year lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013.Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan fell to fresh six-year lows on Wednesday, breaking through 6.8 per dollar in early trade as the U.S. dollar gyrated as U.S. election results trickled in.

The so-called CNH changed hands at 6.8040, the weakest level since October 2010 when Reuters data on CNH was first available.

Global financial markets were on edge over the U.S. election. Early results were mixed, but investors wagered they would end in a win for Democrat Hillary Clinton, widely considered a safe pair of hands at home and on the world stage.

For more news on global market movements as U.S. election results roll in, click [MKTS/GLOB]

Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill

