China's offshore yuan falls to fresh six-year lows

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan fell to fresh six-year lows on Wednesday, breaking through 6.8 per dollar in early trade as the U.S. dollar gyrated as U.S. election results trickled in.

The so-called CNH changed hands at 6.8040, the weakest level since October 2010 when Reuters data on CNH was first available.

Global financial markets were on edge over the U.S. election. Early results were mixed, but investors wagered they would end in a win for Democrat Hillary Clinton, widely considered a safe pair of hands at home and on the world stage.

