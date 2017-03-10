China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
BEIJING China's central bank chief said on Friday he expects the yuan exchange rate to be stable this year.
People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan added that exchange rate fluctuations are normal.
Zhou made the comments at a news conference on the sidelines of China's annual parliament session in Beijing.
China has tightened rules on moving capital outside the country in recent months as it seeks to support the yuan currency and stem a slide in reserves.
It burned through nearly $320 billion of reserves last year but the yuan still fell 6.5 percent against the surging dollar, its biggest annual drop since 1994.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
