FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. has 'enormous concerns' for Afghanistan elections - Kerry
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
July 10, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. has 'enormous concerns' for Afghanistan elections - Kerry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses as he speaks during a news conference at the U.S. embassy in the International Zone in Baghdad June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States has “enormous concerns” for restoration of the credibility of the elections process in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Kerry made the remarks to reporters at the end of annual high-level talks between the U.S. and China.

Afghanistan has plunged into political chaos in recent months over a disputed presidential election that has stirred ethnic tensions in the fragile country.

The U.S. was working “very closely” with all stakeholders in Afghanistan, he added, and Afghan candidates should not raise expectations among their supporters.

He said candidates must show statesmanship and leadership at a critical time, and that the U.S. hopes “very much” over the course of the next few days that a way forward can be found.

Asked about Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Kerry also said the U.S. supports completely Israel’s right to defend itself. The U.S. has been in touch with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to determine the way to a ceasefire, he said.

“It’s a dangerous moment” in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and the U.S. will do all it can to bring an end to violence, he added.

Reporting By Leslie Wroughton, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.