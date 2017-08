A Chinese yuan sign (L) and a dollar sign are printed on an ATM machine inside the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2015.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China set its official yuan midpoint at 6.9085 per dollar prior to the market open on Thursday, its weakest level since June 2008.

The previous fix was at 6.8904.

In the offshore market, the yuan also fell past 6.96 level for the first time since it started trading overseas in late 2010. It eased to 6.9622 as of 0122 GMT.