FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank likely to raise provisions for U.S. legal issues - CFO
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 12, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Commerzbank likely to raise provisions for U.S. legal issues - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank expects to set aside additional cash in anticipation of possible fines and settlements that would be reflected in its final 2014 figures, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.

According to preliminary results released on Thursday, Germany’s second largest lender bolstered legal provisions by 198 million euros ($224.3 million) in its core business in the last quarter of 2014.

Discussions with U.S. authorities on ongoing legal issues had intensified, Engels said on a call with analysts.

“Based on these discussions there is a high probability that this might lead to an increase of further legal provisions which we are going to reflect in the final financial statement of 2014,” he said.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.