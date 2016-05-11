FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK court rules in favour of marine fuel firm OW Bunker Malta in liability case
#Energy
May 11, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

UK court rules in favour of marine fuel firm OW Bunker Malta in liability case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - The UK Supreme Court ruled in favour of bankrupt marine fuel supplier OW Bunker Malta (OWB) in a dispute over payment liabilities, effectively leaving an unknown number of buyers around the world liable to pay for the same fuel twice.

“The Supreme Court unanimously dismisses the appeal by the Owners, PST Energy,” the court said.

The so-called ‘Res Cogitans’ case involved PST Energy 7 Shipping LLC (PST Shipping) who contracted with the now bankrupt OWB for marine fuels, or bunkers, that were physically delivered to its vessel Res Cogitans by a Rosneft Marine (UK) Ltd subsidiary around the time of OWB’s bankruptcy. (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
