U.S. flag hoisted at embassy in Cuba for first time in 54 years
August 14, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. flag hoisted at embassy in Cuba for first time in 54 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - U.S. Marines hoisted the American flag at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years at a ceremony led by Secretary of State John Kerry marking the restoration of diplomatic relations between Washington and Havana.

Three retired Marines who last lowered the flag in 1961 participated in the ceremony, handing a new flag to the Marine Color Guard, which raised the flag on the grounds outside the embassy building on the Havana seafront.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott

