Kittel first to get his hands on yellow jersey - again

HARROGATE England (Reuters) - Germany’s Marcel Kittel is making a habit of finishing the first day of the Tour de France wearing the leader’s yellow jersey after he again sprinted to victory on Saturday.

The Giant-Shimano team catapulted him to the front in the final 50 metres of the 190.5-km stage and he outpaced Slovakia’s Peter Sagan in a burst to the line.

A year ago Kittel won the first stage in Corsica, before adding three more stage victories, and the way he powered home in Harrogate he could well be adding to his tally this year.

The 26-year-old looked emotional in the finish area and took time out to spare a thought for sprint rival Mark Cavendish after the Briton dislocated his right shoulder in a horror crash in the final straight.

”I feel very sorry for Mark,“ Kittel told a news conference. ”No one likes to see a crash like that and especially for Mark in front of his fans.

“I wish him all the best and I hope to see him at the start tomorrow. I will keep my fingers crossed.”

Kittel, competing at his third Tour, said all the build-up about the opening stage being a head-to-head between the two riders was wide of the mark.

“No, the goal was not to beat Mark in his home town and home country. It was about winning the first stage of the Tour de France. That’s it,” he said.

MORE PRESSURE

After his impressive 2013 Tour, Kittel said he felt more pressure in this year’s build-up.

“It wasn’t easy before the start, a lot of eyes were on our team especially because of the results last year and because it was a race today that suits us as a team,” he explained.

”But I‘m very proud we won again and think it was harder this time. I think the advantage today was that in the last five kilometres we had the strongest team, we had a very good plan and we could do it how we wanted.

“But if the crash did not happen Mark Cavendish would have been there for sure so we were also a bit lucky.”

A great day for the German was completed by receiving his yellow jersey from the Duchess of Cambridge.

”It’s confidential what we spoke about,“ he said. ”But we had a nice easy-going chat and it gave a little extra to the day.

“It was maybe a goal to be there on the podium with Kate and of course William and Harry,” he said of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their young son.

Runner-up Sagan, a contender for this year’s green jersey, said he was happy with his start.

“I’ve avoided crashing and I’ve scored points,” he said. “Whatever happens tomorrow I‘m here for winning the green jersey, that’s all.”