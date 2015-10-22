FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler CFO says China sales to keep growing in fourth-quarter
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 22, 2015 / 11:24 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler CFO says China sales to keep growing in fourth-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) expects strong growth in its Chinese deliveries of luxury cars to continue in the fourth quarter and sees a chance for further volume growth in the world’s largest auto market in 2016, finance chief Bodo Uebber said.

Sales momentum at the Mercedes-Benz premium division will continue in the October-December period, Uebber said during an earnings call on Thursday, after the Chinese market grew for the first time in six months in September.

Separately, Uebber said he saw no signs in the short term of a truck-market rebound in Brazil.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.