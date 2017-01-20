BlackRock CEO sees dollar tensions between Trump and Fed

U.S. one hundred dollar bills are seen in this picture illustration, August 2, 2013.

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The U.S. is facing a period of dollar strengthening, fuelling likely tensions between the new administration of Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve, the chief executive of asset manager BlackRock told a panel in Davos on Friday.

Larry Fink said at the World Economic Forum that he expected that Fed interest rate hikes this year could push up the value of the U.S. currency "significantly".

"We all should be aware right now that we are going to be living a world of a strong dollar," he said.