LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The United Kingdom, rated Aa1/AAA/AA+, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to lead its upcoming index-linked Gilt due in March 2068, one of the banks on the deal said on Friday.

The UK DMO expects to conduct the sale in the week commencing September 23, the bank said, subject to market conditions.