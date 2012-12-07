FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta feeder Compass Airlines' flight attendants request release to strike
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
December 7, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Delta feeder Compass Airlines' flight attendants request release to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Flight attendants of Compass Airlines, a feeder service for Delta Air Lines Inc, said they sought arbitration by the National Mediation Board (NMB) that will allow them to strike if management fails to negotiate a new agreement.

The flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), said if the NMB grants its request and agrees that management has refused to make significant movement, negotiations will be declared deadlocked leading to a “cooling off” period and a strike deadline.

Compass Flight Attendants have been seeking an agreement that provides fair wages, better working conditions and benefits, AFA Compass President Catriona Bagley said in a statement.

When contacted, a response from Compass was not immediately available.

Compass, owned by Minneapolis-headquartered Trans States Holdings, provides about 190 daily flights to over 50 Delta Air Lines destinations. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.