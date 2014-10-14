FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Government sets final price guidance on three-year Dim Sum bond
October 14, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

UK Government sets final price guidance on three-year Dim Sum bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - The UK Government has set final guidance on a benchmark-sized renminbi-denominated three-year bond at a yield of 2.75% area (plus or minus 5bp), according to a lead manager.

That compares with an initial level of 2.90% area. The bond will be priced later today and will be unrated.

Bank of China, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. The UK is rated Aa1 by Moody‘s, AAA by Standard & Poor’s and AA+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

