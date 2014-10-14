UPDATE 2-UK opens sovereign offshore renminbi market

(Adds details on pricing, demand)

By Michael Turner and Helene Durand

LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - The United Kingdom priced the first non-Chinese sovereign offshore renminbi bond on Tuesday, in a move that points to the currency’s growing global appeal and the UK’s desire for London to be the major offshore renminbi hub.

The transaction attracted around Rmb5.8bn of demand from 85 accounts, well in excess of the Rmb3bn (£300m) deal size, making it the largest ever renminbi bond issued by a non-Chinese issuer.

“The UK government’s sovereign renminbi bond issue, the first by a Western country, has been a great success and will deliver value for money to taxpayers,” UK Chancellor George Osborne said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used to finance the UK’s reserves which are held in the government’s Exchange Equalisation Account, which includes financial assets denominated in foreign currencies, gold and International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights.

In particular, the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in the offshore renminbi market, the Treasury added in the statement.

The transaction priced at 2.70%, the tight end of final yield guidance of 2.75% (+/- 5bp), and well inside initial guidance of 2.90% area.

While the transaction is a first for the country, the lead managers were able to use a number of reference points to set the pricing level.

One of the comparables was IFC, the World Bank’s private-sector arm, which has two offshore renminbi notes outstanding, a September 2019 and January 2017 that were yielding at 3% and 2.39% respectively. The leads also referenced two Chinese government bonds, a June 2017 and June 2018 that were yielding 2.74% and 2.85% respectively.

London hosts the largest amount of renminbi foreign exchange trading in the world. Last year, London accounted for an average of US$25.3bn-equivalent of renminbi trading a day, up 50% from 2012.

The UK accounts for 60% of European renminbi activities overall, second only to Hong Kong in markets outside China, according to estimates by Standard Chartered, which is leading the deal alongside Bank of China and HSBC.

This is the second time the UK has issued in niche bond markets in the last five months after it sold a £200m five-year sukuk in June.

While the UK is the first foreign sovereign to issue a Dim Sum bond, other UK issuers have already set a precedent by selling London-listed renminbi bonds.

BP issued an Rmb700m London-listed bond in September 2011, while HSBC followed suit with a Rmb2bn deal in April 2012.

The UK is rated Aa1 by Moody‘s, AAA by Standard & Poor’s and AA+ by Fitch, though this bond is unrated. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Lianting Tu; editing by Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers)