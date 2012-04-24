FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

UK DMO refines guidance on 2052 tap

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The UK’s Debt Management Office has refined price guidance for the tap of its 2052 Gilt to 2.5bp over the 4.25% 2049 Gilt according to a lead manager.

The managers opened the order book with a 2.5bp-3bp range and it is already in excess of GBP8bn, and is expected to close at short notice.

The increase will be of benchmark size and fully fungible on payment with the GBP9.348 billion outstanding.

Deutsche Bank, Nomura, RBS and Santander are joint lead managers on the transaction which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

