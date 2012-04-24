FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK DMO raises GBP4.75bn through new tap
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

UK DMO raises GBP4.75bn through new tap

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The UK’s Debt Management Office successfully tapped its outstanding July 2052 Gilt on Tuesday, adding a further GBP4.75bn to the deal.

Orders reached GBP9.8bn for the increase, according to lead managers Deutsche Bank, Nomura, RBS and Santander. The issue priced at the tight end of the 2.5bp to 3bp over the 2049 Gilt guidance.

The tap will be fully fungible with the GBP9.348bn amount outstanding and carries a 3.75% coupon. The reoffer price is 106.587 giving a yield of 3.446%. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.