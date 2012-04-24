UK DMO raises GBP4.75bn through new tap

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The UK’s Debt Management Office successfully tapped its outstanding July 2052 Gilt on Tuesday, adding a further GBP4.75bn to the deal.

Orders reached GBP9.8bn for the increase, according to lead managers Deutsche Bank, Nomura, RBS and Santander. The issue priced at the tight end of the 2.5bp to 3bp over the 2049 Gilt guidance.

The tap will be fully fungible with the GBP9.348bn amount outstanding and carries a 3.75% coupon. The reoffer price is 106.587 giving a yield of 3.446%. (Reporting by Helene Durand)