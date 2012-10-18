FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western pair accused of sex in Dubai taxi plead not guilty
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
October 18, 2012 / 11:45 AM / in 5 years

Western pair accused of sex in Dubai taxi plead not guilty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A British woman and Irish man accused of engaging in sexual activities in a Dubai taxi pleaded not guilty on Thursday, in the latest case of Westerners falling foul of the Gulf Arab emirate’s decency laws.

If convicted, the pair could face jail and then deportation from the United Arab Emirates, which walks a delicate line between keeping its Muslim identity and maintaining a successful tourism industry.

Rebecca Blake and Conor McRedmond both denied charges of “breach of honour with consent” and committing “an indecent act in a taxi” when they appeared in court.

They pleaded guilty to a third charge related to consumption of alcohol, their lawyer said after the hearing, without elaborating. The judge postponed the next hearing to November 1.

There have been several cases in recent years of Westerners accused of violating decency laws in Dubai, the most cosmopolitan of the seven-member United Arab Emirates federation.

In 2008, a British couple was found guilty of engaging in drunken sexual activity out of wedlock, and in public on a beach. They were sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation, but had their jail terms overturned on appeal.

In 2010, a British couple were sentenced to a month in jail and fined for kissing on the mouth in a restaurant.

Expatriates comprise more than 90 percent of the UAE’s population, attracted by tax-free earnings and year-round sunshine.

Islam bans alcohol for Muslims. In the UAE, non-Muslims can drink at certain hotels and beach bars where all-you-can-drink brunches heave with revellers every weekend. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.