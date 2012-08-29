FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amsterdam airport part closed by WWII bomb scare
August 29, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Amsterdam airport part closed by WWII bomb scare

Gilbert Kreijger

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Authorities evacuated parts of Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday after workers found an unexploded World War Two bomb, forcing airlines to delay and cancel some flights.

The German bomb was discovered buried underground near the transport hub’s busy Terminal C, which handles flights to most major European destinations, the Dutch Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Schiphol cleared and closed Terminal C, parts of Terminal D and one landing strip, an airport spokeswoman said.

A handful of European flights were cancelled, while several dozen were delayed, she added.

The 500kg explosive, uncovered during construction work, would be taken to a safe location and dismantled, the ministry said.

Schiphol was a military airport during World War Two. It was bombed both by the Germans at the start of the conflict and by Allied forces during the fighting.

Flights by airline KLM, which is part of Franco-Dutch group Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) and uses Schiphol as its main hub, were affected, Schiphol’s website showed.

Schiphol is Europe’s fifth busiest airport and handled about 45 million passengers in 2010.

It is owned by the Dutch state, the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and French airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA). (Editing by Andrew Heavens)

