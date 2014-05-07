FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-CQS manager Alistair Lumsden launches new credit fund
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-CQS manager Alistair Lumsden launches new credit fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund East Lodge, founded by ex-CQS portfolio manager Alistair Lumsden, has opened to external money, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.

East Lodge has launched the East Lodge Capital Credit Opportunities Fund and is targeting assets under management of $250 million within three months, a source close to the company added.

Lumsden previously managed $3.2 billion for hedge fund CQS, with a focus on asset-backed securities.

Estimated performance during April, when the fund used just internal money, was 4.27 percent, the investor letter showed.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Chris Vellacott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
