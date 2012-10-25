FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budget carrier easyJet wins London to Moscow route
October 25, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Budget carrier easyJet wins London to Moscow route

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Budget carrier easyJet Plc will fly between London and Moscow from next year, favoured over British Airways and Virgin Atlantic by Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority.

easyJet, Europe’s second-largest low-cost carrier after Ryanair, was awarded the right to fly the Gatwick to Moscow route after a decision by Britain’s air regulator which said rival carriers BA and Virgin Atlantic, founded by Richard Branson, also made applications to fly the route.

British Airways, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), will continue to operate the London Heathrow to Moscow route, said the CAA on Wednesday.

“easyJet’s proposal...has the potential to deliver the greatest dynamic fare benefits for consumers,” the CAA’s director of regulatory policy Iain Osborne said.

The Gatwick to Moscow route came up for grabs after IAG was forced to sell 12 landing slots after it acquired BMI, the previous operator of the route.

“We believe that our flights will be popular with both business and leisure travellers alike,” easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said.

The company, which will start flying two services a day on the route from Spring 2013, said it planned to sell tickets from 125 pounds for a return flight. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Keiron Henderson)

