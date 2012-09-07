EgyptAir suspends flights due to cabin crew strike

CAIRO (Reuters) - State-owned EgyptAir suspended international flights from Cairo on Friday because of a strike by cabin crew of the national airline over pay and conditions.

The airline said in a statement, carried by the state news agency, that flights would be suspended from 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) until midnight (2200 GMT). It had earlier said flights would start again at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

EgyptAir said it had extended the suspension as negotiations with the striking crew members continued. It also said it organised six flight departures using crews of private airlines.

A spokesman for the cabin crew, Tamer al-Sioufi, said the strike was called for Friday after he said the airline had failed to respond to long-standing demands.

Domestic flights were not affected by the strike, the airline said.

Witnesses reported crowds of frustrated passengers. The airline urged travellers to check before turning up at the airport to confirm when their flights would depart. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)