Egypt army, government to offer compromise to Muslim Brotherhood
August 5, 2013

Egypt army, government to offer compromise to Muslim Brotherhood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army and government will offer to free some Muslim Brotherhood members from jail, unfreeze the group’s assets and give it three ministerial posts in a bid to end the country’s political crisis, a senior military source said on Monday.

“The initiative will be made so that we can end the crisis and have the Brotherhood end their sit-ins,” the military source told Reuters. A political source familiar with the proposal confirmed the details.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Michael Georgy and Michael Roddy

