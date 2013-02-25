FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt seeks tourism boost after Ahmadinejad visit
February 25, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt seeks tourism boost after Ahmadinejad visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man and a boy ride a camel as they wait for tourists in front of a part of the Giza pyramid, near Cairo January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s tourism minister is heading to Tehran, the government said on Sunday, as Cairo tries to halt sliding visitor numbers and thaws relations with Iran after a 30-year freeze.

Minister Hisham Zaazou will visit the Iranian capital from Monday under a drive “to restore tourism activity into Egypt and discover new and diverse markets”, the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

Last month President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became the first Iranian leader to visit Egypt since Tehran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, and called for a strategic alliance with Cairo.

Egypt’s tourism sector has suffered since a popular uprising toppled president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Waves of riots and instability have driven many tourists away.

Tourism used to account for more than a tenth of Egypt’s gross domestic product before the uprising. In 2010, around 14.7 million visitors came to Egypt, generating around $12.5 billion, but this slumped to 9.8 million people in 2011, bringing in $8.8 billion.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
