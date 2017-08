FILE PHOTO - A boy carries grain stocks to a threshing machine during a wheat crop harvest in 6 October village in the Nile Delta province of Al-Baheira, northwest of Cairo May 22, 2014.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, has procured 2.9 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers since the harvest began in mid-April, the Supply Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The local procurement season runs until July and the ministry has said it is targeting between 3.5 million to 4 million tonnes of local wheat this year.