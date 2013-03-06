UPDATE 1-UK safety body clears Total to restart gas leak field

* Total says to restart Elgin as soon as possible

* Elgin usually produces 3 pct of UK gas output

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s safety watchdog on Wednesday gave French oil major Total clearance to restart the North Sea Elgin gas field, which has been shut down since a major gas leak in March 2012.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said that it had accepted the revised safety case submitted by Total, which allows the company to restart production at one of the world’s deepest and most highly pressurised wells.

“The company undertook to demonstrate that it had re-evaluated the risks associated with operating the installation by resubmitting the safety case required by HSE to permit production,” the watchdog said.

A Total spokeswoman said the company had received the HSE decision and would restart operations at Elgin as soon as possible.

Elgin usually produces nearly 3 percent of Britain’s output and its shutdown gave an additional hit to Britain’s stagnating economy as falling oil and gas production held back growth by 0.2 percentage points of gross domestic product last year.

Full output at Elgin is not expected for several months or even years as Total needs to redesign the installation, its chief executive said in January.

The North Sea field, located 240 km off the coast of eastern Scotland, spewed gas for over seven weeks last year after unusually high pressure caused pipework weakened by corrosion to burst.

Elgin usually pumps 9 million cubic metres of gas daily and 60,000 barrels of light oil per day, according to Total.