7 months ago
UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan injured in Kandahar bomb attack
January 10, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 7 months ago

UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan injured in Kandahar bomb attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' ambassador in Afghanistan has been injured in bomb attack at a guest house in the eastern city of Kandahar, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"(The ministry) is following the heinous terrorist attack on the guesthouse of the Kandahar governor which resulted in the injury of his excellency Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and a number of Emirati diplomats," the statement said.

Afghan officials said the explosion killed at least seven people and wounded 18 others, including the ambassador.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty and Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Ireland; Editing by Louise Ireland

