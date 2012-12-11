FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's new airport seen open to passengers end-2013
December 11, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's new airport seen open to passengers end-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A welcome ceremony for a cargo airplane is conducted during the inauguration of the cargo terminal at Dubai's Al Maktoum International airport in this handout released on June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Dubai Airports/Handout

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s new Al Maktoum International airport, which began cargo operations two years ago, expects to open its long-delayed passenger terminal by the end of 2013, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Ahmed is president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman of Dubai Airports.

“We will look to open passenger terminal by end of next year,” he told reporters. “Hopefully before the next Air Show in Dubai, we will open passenger terminal.”

The Al Maktoum airport, part of the Dubai World Central logistics complex, was originally due to open for passenger traffic in March last year.

The massive new airport is designed to cater to 160 million passengers as Dubai attempts to leverage its central location between continents as a hub for airlines. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

