CORRECTED--Korean power firm KEPCO near joining UK nuclear plant project-FT

(Corrects SEPT 12 story to show NuGen joint venture includes Toshiba, not Toshiba unit Westinghouse, paragraph 4)

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - State-controlled South Korean electric power utility KEPCO is closing in on investing in a 10 billion-pound ($13 billion) project in Britain to construct a new nuclear power plant near Sellafield, northwest England, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing sources close to the negotiations.

The Korea Electric Power Corporation has resumed talks about joining the Nujen project consortium after negotiations stalled three years ago and is mulling taking an equity stake and a role in constructing the new Moorside Power Station, the FT said.

No further details on the investment were given.

NuGen, a joint venture between Toshiba and French utility company Engie, plans to build three AP1000 reactors at the Moorside site on the coast in Cumbria and expects electricity generation to start in 2025.

"We are looking for investors and are talking to a wide range of people," said a spokesman for NuGen when contacted by Reuters, declining to comment on whether talks were taking place with KEPCO.

Engie declined to comment.

NuGen is expected to have a generating capacity of up to 3.8 gigawatts when all three reactors are completed, around 7 percent of Britain's total electricity demand.

It is racing to supply the country with its first new operating nuclear plant in a generation.

The consortium is competing with French power utility EDF's 18 billion-pound Hinkley C project in Somerset, southwest England, which is no longer certain to go ahead since the intervention of the UK's new prime minister Theresa May. ($1 = 0.7536 pounds) ($1 = 0.7547 pounds) (Reporting by Tina Bellon in Frankfurt, Karolin Schaps in London and Geert de Clerq in Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich)