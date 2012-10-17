FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad Airways plans codeshare with Garuda
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
October 17, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Etihad Airways plans codeshare with Garuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

James Hogan, Etihad's chief executive, speaks during the World Route Development Strategy Summit in Abu Dhabi, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways will announce a codeshare agreement with Indonesian airline Garuda, under which the two airlines will share flights, a source familiar with deal said on Wednesday.

The source declined to be named before the announcement and an Etihad spokesman said he could not comment.

Etihad had said in a brief emailed statement that it would sign a partnership agreement with Garuda on Thursday, but it gave no details of the deal.

Chief Executive James Hogan and his Garuda counterpart Emirsyah Satar will sign the agreement in Abu Dhabi, Etihad said.

Earlier this year, Etihad sealed a codeshare deal with Air France-KLM.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.