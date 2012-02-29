EU backs Ireland to tap markets this year but risks remain

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe expects Ireland to return to the financial markets for funding later this year although developments elsewhere could put Dublin’s plans at risk, a draft document from the European Commission obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Dublin aims to return to the markets this year to help it prepare for the end of an EU/IMF bailout programme in 2014, when it expects its borrowing needs to come to about 20 billion euros (16.75 billion pounds).

The Commission said for the first time in one of its quarterly reports on the bailout programme that it assumes Ireland will return to the markets this year, thanks partly to a successful 3.5 billion euro debt swap in January and to the fact that it avoided a ratings downgrade last month, unlike many other euro zone countries.

“The programme assumes a gradual return of the sovereign to market funding from the second half of this year, with a return to the bond market in the course of 2013,” said the report obtained by Reuters ahead of its publication.

But it said that market sentiment towards Ireland remains fragile and that short-term growth prospects have worsened due to further turbulence in the euro area, hitting the export demand that propped up Ireland’s coffers last year.

“Yet the incipient improvement in market sentiment vis-à-vis Ireland remains fragile, and could evaporate in case of adverse developments elsewhere, putting at risk a return to market funding.”

Irish banks’ ability to deleverage, another key target under the bailout programme, was also seen as a risk in the report, due to the weak market environment. The Commission said it could potentially choke off domestic lending and put a further drag on growth.

The report was also written before Ireland’s decision on Tuesday to proceed with a referendum on a EU new fiscal treaty, a move that may muddy the waters for the country’s long-term funding plans.

A ‘no’ vote would prevent Dublin from using the European Stability Mechanism, the permanent successor to the euro zone’s current rescue fund, which Ireland is tapping as part of its current bailout.

With such tall borrowing requirements in 2014, most acutely with an 8.3 billion euro bond redemption due at the start of the year, most analysts believe Dublin will need more official funding to meet some of these commitments.

Commission officials cut their Irish gross domestic product growth forecasts for 2012 last month to 0.5 percent from around 1 percent previously, a far cry from the near 2 percent that Ireland’s “troika” of lenders expected when Dublin took its bailout in November 2010.

“Risks to the near-term growth outlook are tilted to the downside, particularly because of continued uncertainty surrounding the near-term prospects for euro area growth,” the Commission said in its latest report.

The report noted Ireland’s progress so far, which has led to increased market confidence and is reflected in the spreads on 10-year Irish bonds narrowing to their lowest point since the bailout.